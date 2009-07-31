Mom upset at handicapped son's tasering

MOBILE, AL (WBRC) - A South Alabama mom is demanding answers on why cops tasered her deaf and mentally handicapped son. Mobile police are now giving their side of the story.
Last week, police were trying to get Antonio Love out of a locked bathroom at a Dollar General Store. Officers used pepper spray and a tire iron as they tried to pry the door open.
Love carries a card saying he is deaf and mentally handicapped and he says he thought the red spray was the devil trying to get him, so he fought back.
Police say when Antonio came out of the bathroom, he had an umbrella and officers considered him enough of a threat to tase him.
Phyllis Love, who was with her son at the store, says she just does not buy the police explanation.
Mobile police say they are doing an internal investigation to try and get to the bottom of things.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>