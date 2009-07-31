Hoover police capture two suspected Facebook bandits

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department says it has arrested two men who used Facebook to target and burglarize victims.

20-year-old Tyler Austin Glass and 19-year-old Spencer Collin Shivers both face charges in relation to burglaries that happened between July 12 and July 22.

According to police, Glass and Shivers would check out facebook pages of friends or friends of friends to find any who were away to target their victims.

Glass remains in the Jefferson County Jail, facing two counts of second degree Burglary and three counts of third degree Burglary.

Shivers is facing one count of second degree Burglary and two counts of second degree Receiving Stolen Property. He is out of jail on bond.