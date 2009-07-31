Long lines frustrate taxpayers

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - On Friday morning, dozens of people lined up at the Jefferson County satellite courthouse in Homewood. It is the last day that the building will be open.
The Jefferson County Commission closed all satellite courthouses due to a lack of funds.
Beginning on Monday taxpayers will be forced to go to the county building in downtown Birmingham or the county building in Bessemer.
FOX6 News has confirmed that the Bessemer county building will only have three employees working at the satellite courthouse.
