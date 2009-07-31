Administrative leave, closings of satellite offices begin in Jeffco

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hundreds of Jefferson County employees are out of work beginning Friday.
The county was forced to put 67 percent of its workforce on administrative leave. Also, all satellite offices will close after today.
Even with budget cuts and administrative leave, county commissioners say they cannot guarantee they will make payroll for August 21st.
The County says that citizens can still go to the Birmingham and Bessemer locations, but they should expect long lines. At the Bessemer location, there will only be 3 workers.
