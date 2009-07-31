Jefferson County employee charged with bomb threats - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jefferson County employee charged with bomb threats

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A county employee on the list for administrative leave has been charged with making bomb threats.

30-year-old Marcus Maddox is behind bars on a 50-thousand dollar bond.

The Sheriff's Department says he is accused of sending several threatening e-mails to county employees and two county commissioners Thursday afternoon.

Powered by Frankly