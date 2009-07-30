Grilled cheese sandwich

The upcoming movie release of "Julie and Julia" based on the life of Chef Julia Child, is sure to put French on everyone's list of things to try. Start out with this easy recipe, reminiscent of a Monte Cristo Sandwich. Serve with a side of field greens with vinaigrette or some yummy sliced Alabama Tomatoes with Balsamic Vinegar and salt & pepper. The grilled cheese fan in you will love this recipe! (Your kids will too!)

Croque Monsieur

Yield

4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)

Ingredients

4 (1 1/2-ounce) slices hearty French bread

4 teaspoons honey mustard

6 ounces deli ham, thinly sliced

4 (1-ounce) slices Swiss cheese

1/2 cup milk

3 large eggs

Cooking spray or Olive oil

Preparation

Cut a slit in each bread slice to form a pocket. Spread 1 teaspoon honey mustard into each bread pocket. Divide ham and cheese evenly among bread pockets.

Combine milk and eggs in a shallow bowl, stirring with a whisk. Dip sandwiches, 1 at a time, in milk mixture, turning to coat.

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add 2 sandwiches; cook 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Repeat procedure with remaining sandwiches.