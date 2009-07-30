LaPierre pleads guilty to charges

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Lobbyist Al LaPierre has plead guilty to federal charges Thursday morning.

LaPierre appeared in front of U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of filing a false tax return. All other charges are dropped in the plea deal.

LaPierre was charged with paying thousands of dollars in bribes to Larry Langford for banker Bill Blount while Langford was on the Jefferson County Commission.



It is expected that LaPierre will serve around 4 years for his charges and will have to testify in the Larry Langford trial.

Sentencing for LaPierre is likely to come 2-3 months after the Langford trial. The trial for Blount and Langford is set to begin August 31st.

