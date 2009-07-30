LaPierre pleads guilty to charges

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Lobbyist Al LaPierre has plead guilty to federal charges Thursday morning.
LaPierre appeared in front of U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of filing a false tax return. All other charges are dropped in the plea deal.
LaPierre was charged with paying thousands of dollars in bribes to Larry Langford for banker Bill Blount while Langford was on the Jefferson County Commission.
It is expected that LaPierre will serve around 4 years for his charges and will have to testify in the Larry Langford trial.
Sentencing for LaPierre is likely to come 2-3 months after the Langford trial. The trial for Blount and Langford is set to begin August 31st.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>