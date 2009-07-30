Jeffco School Superintendent says scale backs are coming

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Expect larger class sizes and delays on school maintenance is the word from Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Phil Hammonds to his principals today at a meeting before the start of the school year.

Dr. Hammonds appeared on Good Day Alabama on Thursday morning responding to bad financial news for schools including the latest from the county tax collector.

Tax revenue totaling $200-million to 12 school systems in the county will be delayed several months for Jefferson County schools

Dr. Hammonds says Jefferson County schools will borrow from the $60-million it has in reserves.

Despite predictions of more proration, he remains optimistic things will turn around.