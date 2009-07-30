Escaped Donaldson inmate caught

BESSMER, AL (WBRC) - Officers have captured an escaped Donaldson Prison inmate. 30-year-old Jeffrey Blackwood was found about eight miles away from the prison in a boat along the Warrior River.

Prison officials say Blackwood escaped by running into nearby woods while doing grounds keeping work at the prison Wednesday.

Blackwood began serving time in October 2006 on charges of receiving stolen property and forgery. He was scheduled to be released in March 2011.