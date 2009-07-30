Five Points Music Hall reopens

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Five Points Music Hall has re-opened. The nightclub and concert venue opened to the public Wednesday night with free admission.
The club's investors are promising "name" acts including Vanilla Ice, who is performing Saturday night.
The original Five Points South Music Hall opened in 1994, but then folded eight-years later.
