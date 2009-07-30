La Dama's Shrimp Diablo

Ingredients:

1 tblspn unsalted butter

7-Shrimp- peeled and deveined 20-25 count or larger

1 tblspn Siracha hot chili garlic puree

1 tspn Garlic

1 tspn Salt

1 tspn Black Pepper

¼ tspn Crushed Red Pepper flakes

6 oz. Marinara Sauce

9oz Cooked Spaghetti Pasta

1 tblspn Grated Parmesan Cheese

1 tspn Chopped Parsley

The dish should be prepared in a medium sauté pan on your cook top. Combine Butter and shrimp in sauté pan over medium - medium high heat. As the butter melts add Garlic, Salt, Black and Red Pepper flakes. Once butter has melted add the Siracha. Make sure the shrimp are coated with the Siracha. When shrimp become pink and curl up add the marinara sauce to the pan. Bring the ingredients to a simmer then add the spaghetti to the pan. Once the pan returns to a simmer the dish is ready to serve. Serve in a large pasta bowl and garnish with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley.