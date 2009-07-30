Morning news update

A Walker County man was sitting in his vehicle on Wednesday, when a bomb exploded. The victim is now in serious condition at UAB Hospital. At this time, there are more questions than answers about this crime. Agents with the ATF and FBI have been called in to assist police to find out who planted the explosive device. This all happened around 6:00 pm at a home on Crest Avenue in the Walker County community of Parrish. Walker County's Sheriff says it is unknown what type of explosive device it was or how it was detonated. He did say the explosion was confined to the inside of the truck. Sheriff John Mark Tirey says this incident is shocking. Authorities at this time are not releasing the victims name and it is unknown if his injuries are life threatening. If you know anything about this crime you are urged to call the Walker County Sheriff's Office or the Parrish Police Department.

Langford not worried over LaPierre plea

Al LaPierre will plead guilty to federal charges Thursday morning according to his attorney.

LaPierre will appear in front of U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of filing a false tax return. All other charges would be dropped in the plea deal. LaPierre, along with Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford and banker Bill Blount are currently charged in a 101 count indictment. The accusations include conspiracy, bribery, fraud, and false tax returns. "It is interesting to say the least, bottom line being is that just because he struck a deal with them, I think it's a good thing for me. I've read his plea agreement, he never said one time I took a bribe from anybody. So it will play out it in court," said Langford in an interview with FOX6 News. "Remember, there are two sides to every story, you're only hearing their side right now. So we'll see what comes out in court." The trial is set to begin August 31st.

Judge rules in favor of Jeffco Sheriff again

The budget battle between Jefferson County commissioners and Sherriff Mike Hale takes center stage once again. Attorneys for both the County Commission and Sheriff Hale met in chambers with Judge Joseph Boohaker on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the County Commission voted to cut $4.1 from the Sheriff's budget. Due to this, the Sheriff's attorneys have asked for the County Commission to be held in contempt of court for trying to cut more money from the Sheriff's budget. The Commission is saying that they must make a bigger cut due to the financial crisis. Judge Boohaker has ruled that the injunction will stay and has ordered both sides to return to the negotiation table. "We will continue to negotiate in good faith and see if there is any way to keep the deputy sheriffs protecting this county", says Hale when referring to a return to negotiations. Sheriff Hale says that if the money had been cut from his budget, 177 deputies would have lost their jobs. It was several weeks ago when a judge blocked the commission from cutting the sheriff's budget by five million dollars. Last week, Sheriff Hale offered to reduce his budget by almost three million dollars, but Commission President Bettye Fine Collins claims it is not enough. Sheriff Hale said he has tried twice to meet with the commission since their last negotiation session on Thursday and has been denied twice. He says that lack of communication could be considered contempt of court because of a judge's order for the two sides to negotiate on any cuts. The county commission's argument is that they do not have enough money and need to make the cuts. They say they may not even be able to make payroll on August 21st. Notices of administrative leave were sent out Wednesday and picked up by Jefferson County employees. It is expected that 67% of the County's workforce will be placed on leave. The county plans to help them file for unemployment claims. The administrative leave could last six weeks or more.