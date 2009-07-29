Sugar-free peach cobbler - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chef Ron's Famouse Sugar-free Peach Cobbler

Chef Ron Cook

Regency Retirement Village

1 15. oz. pkg  refrigerated pie crust

1 c. splenda, granulated

3 tbsp. corn starch

3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp. salt

7 med. baking peaches, peeled, cored & sliced (about 7 c.)

Preheat oven 425 degrees.  Unroll one pie crust & place in 9 in. pie plate.  Combine Splenda, corn starch, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl.  Add peaches, tossing gently.  Unroll remaining pie crust;  roll to 1/8 in. thickness.  Place over filling.  Fold edges under and crimp.  Cut slits in top to allow steam to escape.

Bake 40-50 min. or until crust is golden.  Cover edges with foil to prevent excessive browning if necesary.  Cool on wire rack 1 hour before serving.

