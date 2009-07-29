Chef Ron's Famouse Sugar-free Peach Cobbler

Chef Ron Cook

Regency Retirement Village

1 15. oz. pkg refrigerated pie crust

1 c. splenda, granulated

3 tbsp. corn starch

3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp. salt

7 med. baking peaches, peeled, cored & sliced (about 7 c.)

Preheat oven 425 degrees. Unroll one pie crust & place in 9 in. pie plate. Combine Splenda, corn starch, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl. Add peaches, tossing gently. Unroll remaining pie crust; roll to 1/8 in. thickness. Place over filling. Fold edges under and crimp. Cut slits in top to allow steam to escape.

Bake 40-50 min. or until crust is golden. Cover edges with foil to prevent excessive browning if necesary. Cool on wire rack 1 hour before serving.