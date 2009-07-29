Richard Scrushy asks for some assets to be unfrozen

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy is asking the court to allow him to sell assets to pay for family and household expenses.
In a recent court filing, Scrushy asks that some of his assets be unfrozen to pay for expenses related to some of his eight children, other family members and his employees.
His net worth is not known and it is under a court-ordered hold after HealthSouth shareholders won a $2.8 billion dollar civil lawsuit against Scrushy last month.
