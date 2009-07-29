Man charged with murder after shooting suspected car thieves

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police have charged a man with murder after he shot two men he believed to have stolen his car.
Police say 26-year-old Brandon Mason fatally shot one man and injured another after finding the two with his stolen car.
Brandon Mason is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail on charges of capital murder and attempted murder.
Two of the four men involved have been charged with Theft of a Vehicle.
