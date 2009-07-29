Inmate escapes from Donaldson Correctional Facility - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Inmate escapes from Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has escaped from Donaldson Correctional Facility.

Authorities are looking for 30-year-old Jeffrey Scott Blackwood.

Blackwood is a white male, 6' and 165 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Contact police if you see Blackwood.

