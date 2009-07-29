LaPierre to plead guilty to federal charges

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Al LaPierre will plead guilty to federal charges Thursday morning according to his attorney.
LaPierre will appear in front of U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of filing a false tax return. All other charges would be dropped in the plea deal.
LaPierre, along with Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford and banker Bill Blount are currently charged in a 101 count indictment. The accusations include conspiracy, bribery, fraud, and false tax returns. The trial is set to begin August 31st.
