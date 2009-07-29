AU student goes missing during overseas trip

TOKYO, JAPAN (WBRC) - An Auburn University student has been reported missing while on a trip overseas.

Michael Griffin Harrie was last seen in Thailand July 14th and was reported missing two days later.

He was participating in a "study abroad program" at a Japanese University and took a sightseeing trip to Bangkok.

Auburn representatives have traveled to Tokyo to help Harrie's family.

On Good Day Alabama, Michael's father, Paul Harrie, called into the studio to discuss his son's situation. He says that, so far, they have heard nothing from their son or anyone with information.