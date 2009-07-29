Birmingham to cover city election expenses

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County's financial woes will now keep the county from providing voting machines sites for next month's elections in Birmingham. The county says there won't be enough county workers to operate them. That means, Birmingham will now have to go through a vendor to get the scanning machines and will also have to hire its own poll workers.

On Tuesday, the council voted to allocate an additional 150-thousand dollars to cover the extra expenses, but Carole Smitherman says if more money is needed, it will be provided.

The elections are Tuesday, August 25th.