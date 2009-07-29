Mayor Langford is "budgeted out"

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Completing a 2010 budget for the city of Birmingham will now be done without the mayor.
Mayor Larry Langford says he is "budgeted out" and has refused to go to anymore budget meetings.
The latest amended version of the budget cuts non-profits by 20-percent and fully funds all city departments.
