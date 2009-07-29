PACT Program may have a fighting chance

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - An official of Alabama's pension program says the state can likely save the financially ailing prepaid college tuition plan, but it is going to take a lot of cooperation between the Governor, lawmakers and education leaders.

The Retirement Systems' Deputy Director says he will present a study of the pact plan to the Governor before making it public.

The Legislature asked the Retirement Systems to study the tuition plan because the plan's assets are not enough to cover future tuition obligations.

