Langford focuses on transit troubles

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford told the City Council Tuesday that he is focusing all of his efforts on fixing the regions transit problems.

Langford told the council he is working on a plan that would either fix the problem or get rid of the current system that is in place and create a new one.

Langford said ridership on buses is down seven percent this year. The mayor also says many people have to wait an hour to actually get a bus.

The mayor said he would present his plan to city council in two weeks.