Former UAB football player arrested in counterfeit cigar sting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested in a counterfeit cigar sting, including a former UAB football player.

Investigators say 30-year-old Jegil Duggar and 32-year-old Faisal Elnaham would buy thousands of cheap and uninspected cigars from India and China and then would repackage them as Swisher Sweets. Detectives say the men would then sell the fakes to stores across the region. Both are charged with multiple counts of theft of trademark.

On an interesting note, Duggar is a former UAB running back and second in all time UAB history for rushing yards. He remains behind bars under 600-thousand dollars bond.

Elnaham has been released on bond.