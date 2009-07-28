Former UAB football player arrested in counterfeit cigar sting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested in a counterfeit cigar sting, including a former UAB football player.
Investigators say 30-year-old Jegil Duggar and 32-year-old Faisal Elnaham would buy thousands of cheap and uninspected cigars from India and China and then would repackage them as Swisher Sweets. Detectives say the men would then sell the fakes to stores across the region. Both are charged with multiple counts of theft of trademark.
On an interesting note, Duggar is a former UAB running back and second in all time UAB history for rushing yards. He remains behind bars under 600-thousand dollars bond.
Elnaham has been released on bond.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>