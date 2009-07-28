Police identify latest homicide victim

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police have identified the city's latest homicide victim.
Officers say 20-year-old Harold Brown was shot to death on the 5400 block of Park Avenue Southwest Monday afternoon.
Authorities say a man opened fire on a group of men, killing Brown and wounding another. Investigators say the suspect shot the men because his car had been stolen and, while searching the area, had found the men with his stolen car trying to jump it off.
The case is still under investigation, but no charges have yet been filed.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>