Police identify latest homicide victim

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police have identified the city's latest homicide victim.

Officers say 20-year-old Harold Brown was shot to death on the 5400 block of Park Avenue Southwest Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a man opened fire on a group of men, killing Brown and wounding another. Investigators say the suspect shot the men because his car had been stolen and, while searching the area, had found the men with his stolen car trying to jump it off.

The case is still under investigation, but no charges have yet been filed.