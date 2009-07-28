University of Alabama drops off party school list - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

University of Alabama drops off party school list

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The party is over in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama.

The school has dropped off the Princeton Review's top party schools list.

Alabama ranked 19 on the list last year. The school made it near the top in 2000, ranking in at number two.

