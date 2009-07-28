Two arrested on attempted murder charges in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Two men from Tuscaloosa face attempted murder charges for shots fired into a parked car.
Derrick Robinson and Jaboris Sears each face two counts attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Investigators say the men were arguing with another man, sitting in a parked car at 21st Street and 41st Court in Holt.
The driver was wounded in the leg. A woman in the passenger seat was hit in the neck.
The female passenger remains hospitalized in critical condition. The driver was treated and released.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>