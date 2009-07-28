Two arrested on attempted murder charges in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Two men from Tuscaloosa face attempted murder charges for shots fired into a parked car.

Derrick Robinson and Jaboris Sears each face two counts attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Investigators say the men were arguing with another man, sitting in a parked car at 21st Street and 41st Court in Holt.

The driver was wounded in the leg. A woman in the passenger seat was hit in the neck.

The female passenger remains hospitalized in critical condition. The driver was treated and released.