Sherron Goldstein's Garlic Orzo

From the kitchen of Fresh Fields

6 servings

Ingredients:

15 cloves of garlic, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup orzo

2-3 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced (chiffonade)

1/2 cup fresh italian parsley, chopped

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

2 cups small whole tomatoes

1 cup marinated olives, pitted

Directions:

1 - Saute the garlic in the olive oil in a skillet just until lightly golden in color. Remove garlic with a slotted spoon and set aside.

2 - Stir in orzo and coat with oil. Saute until the pasta cooks to a light golden color. Add the broth gradually, stirring constantly.

3 - Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes or until the broth has been absorbed. Remove from heat.

4 - Add the reserved garlic, green onions, basil, parsley, and tomatoes and marinated olives. Toss lightly to serve.