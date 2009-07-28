Sherron Goldstein's Garlic Orzo
From the kitchen of Fresh Fields
6 servings
Ingredients:
15 cloves of garlic, sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup orzo
2-3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced (chiffonade)
1/2 cup fresh italian parsley, chopped
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
2 cups small whole tomatoes
1 cup marinated olives, pitted
Directions:
1 - Saute the garlic in the olive oil in a skillet just until lightly golden in color. Remove garlic with a slotted spoon and set aside.
2 - Stir in orzo and coat with oil. Saute until the pasta cooks to a light golden color. Add the broth gradually, stirring constantly.
3 - Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes or until the broth has been absorbed. Remove from heat.
4 - Add the reserved garlic, green onions, basil, parsley, and tomatoes and marinated olives. Toss lightly to serve.