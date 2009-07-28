Morning news update

Jeffco satellite offices to close on Friday

Taxpayers will soon feel the results of Jefferson County's financial crisis. County officials say this Friday will be the last day satellite offices will be open. That means everyone will have to go to the main courthouse downtown or the one in Bessemer to get things like car tags and driver licenses. County lawmakers met Monday, but still have not come up with a compromise over the occupational tax. They will not meet again until next week.

Birmingham City Council to meet in special session over budget

The Birmingham City Council meet will meet on Tuesday morning for a specially-called budget session. A consultant for Birmingham's city council says the city will end fiscal year 2009 with a $26-million budget deficit. Councilors are still trying to hammer out a 2010 budget. It is nearly a month overdue. They are not convinced the numbers from Mayor Langford are accurate. They have requested a state audit to find out exactly how much money the city has. Council President Carole Smitherman says that audit will not be done until at least late August. They are exploring other options to approve a budget they can live with.

Federal Government may help Birmingham transit system

The federal government may soon be stepping in to help Birmingham's struggling transit system. A plan is underway to get $65-million in stimulus funds. The transit service would run in the downtown Birmingham and UAB areas and to some outlying neighborhoods. The system would also include 32 new buses and bus lanes. Organizers have until September to submit a grant to the federal government.

Samford announces new Director of Public Safety

Samford University has announced its new Director of Public Safety and Emergency Management. It is former Birmingham Police Chief and Alabama Public Safety Director Mike Coppage. The university says Coppage will begin work tomorrow. He replaces Bobby Breed, who retired.