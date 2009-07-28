Morning news update

Jeffco satellite offices to close on Friday
Taxpayers will soon feel the results of Jefferson County's financial crisis. County officials say this Friday will be the last day satellite offices will be open. That means everyone will have to go to the main courthouse downtown or the one in Bessemer to get things like car tags and driver licenses. County lawmakers met Monday, but still have not come up with a compromise over the occupational tax. They will not meet again until next week.
Birmingham City Council to meet in special session over budget
The Birmingham City Council meet will meet on Tuesday morning for a specially-called budget session. A consultant for Birmingham's city council says the city will end fiscal year 2009 with a $26-million budget deficit. Councilors are still trying to hammer out a 2010 budget. It is nearly a month overdue. They are not convinced the numbers from Mayor Langford are accurate. They have requested a state audit to find out exactly how much money the city has. Council President Carole Smitherman says that audit will not be done until at least late August. They are exploring other options to approve a budget they can live with.
Federal Government may help Birmingham transit system
The federal government may soon be stepping in to help Birmingham's struggling transit system. A plan is underway to get $65-million in stimulus funds. The transit service would run in the downtown Birmingham and UAB areas and to some outlying neighborhoods. The system would also include 32 new buses and bus lanes. Organizers have until September to submit a grant to the federal government.
Samford announces new Director of Public Safety
Samford University has announced its new Director of Public Safety and Emergency Management. It is former Birmingham Police Chief and Alabama Public Safety Director Mike Coppage. The university says Coppage will begin work tomorrow. He replaces Bobby Breed, who retired.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>