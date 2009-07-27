Jeffco lawmakers meet over financial crisis

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County lawmakers will meet Monday about the county's financial crisis. The legislative delegation is expected to make a decision about which job tax the group will support in an upcoming special session.

This comes as the county is prepared to put hundreds of employees on administrative leave without pay. Jefferson County Commission President Bettye Fine Collins says the county has no choice but to send workers home in order to cut pay roll.

Governor Bob Riley says he is prepared to help the county by calling a special session if the lawmakers can agree on one bill.

Meanwhile, Jefferson County judges, including Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb are expected to speak out about the financial crisis at noon.