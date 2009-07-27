Justice Patti Smith to retire from AL Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - Alabama Supreme Court Justice Patti Smith is done after this year.
Smith says she will not seek re-election in 2010 so she can spend more time with her 83-year-old mother.
Smith is one of three justices whose seats are up next year. The other two, Republicans Mike Bolin and Tom Parker, say they plan to run again.
