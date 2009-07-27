Alabama reservists help crash victims in South Carolina

AIKEN, SC (WBRC) - Some military members from Bessemer step in to help after witnessing a crash on their way back to Alabama.
It happened on Interstate 20 westbound in Aiken, South Carolina.
The reservists' bus driver says an SUV blew a tire and rolled over into the median on the opposite side of the divider. Since the volunteers on board had medical training, they jumped into action to help those involved.
The reservists stayed on the scene, until other law enforcement personnel arrived.
