Magic Moments is an Alabama non-profit that grants all kinds of wishes for all kinds of kids, specifically those who have life-threatening or life-altering medical conditions that substantially limit one or more major life activities.

In addition to fulfilling individual wishes, Magic Moments also provides camping experiences for wish children and their families at Children's Harbor on Lake Martin.

Magic Moments started in Birmingham in 1984 to provide children an opportunity to turn away from illness and suffering - if only for a moment - and feel what it is like to just be a kid again!

Tax deductible donations can be made to:



Magic Moments

1600 7th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

Or by calling 205-939-9372.

To learn more about Magic Moments, visit their website at www.magicmoments.org.