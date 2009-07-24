Sunshine Almond Chicken

2 Boneless Chicken Breast 4-6 oz

1 cup orange Juice

½ cup pineapple juice

Butter

¼ slivered Almonds toasted

Olive oil

½ cup flour

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 TBS sugar

1 TBS Parsley

¼ water and 1teaspoon corn starch

Cut beast in half cover with plastic wrap and pound to ¼ inch thickness. Remove plastic and season with salt and pepper

Dredge chicken in flour sauté cutlets in oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat for 4-5 until brown

remove Chicken deglaze pan with orange juice, pineapple juice sugar simmer for 2 minutes mix corn starch water add to pan as need add 2 oz butter place chicken on plate pour sauce over chicken garnish with almonds and parsley