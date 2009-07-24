Sunshine Almond Chicken
2 Boneless Chicken Breast 4-6 oz
1 cup orange Juice
½ cup pineapple juice
Butter
¼ slivered Almonds toasted
Olive oil
½ cup flour
Salt & Pepper to taste
1 TBS sugar
1 TBS Parsley
¼ water and 1teaspoon corn starch
Cut beast in half cover with plastic wrap and pound to ¼ inch thickness. Remove plastic and season with salt and pepper
Dredge chicken in flour sauté cutlets in oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat for 4-5 until brown
remove Chicken deglaze pan with orange juice, pineapple juice sugar simmer for 2 minutes mix corn starch water add to pan as need add 2 oz butter place chicken on plate pour sauce over chicken garnish with almonds and parsley