Former prison guard sentenced to a year for promoting contraband

CENTREVILLE, AL (WBRC) - A judge has sentenced a former state prison guard to a year in the Bibb County Jail.

26-year-old Kenya Morton will plead guilty to charges of promoting prison contraband.

Authorities found marijuana and pain pills on him during a search last year at the Bibb County Correctional Facility.

