Police searching for young mother's killer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are searching for the killer who shot a woman to death in front of her young children.

Police say the killing happened around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night because of an argument. The victim, 23-year-old Rosetta Smith and her 3 children were sitting at the intersection of Campbell Lane and Trax Drive.

Smith later pulled over in the 4100 block of Trax Drive when a woman walked up to the car and shot her.

Another woman drove Smith to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing information on the suspect, except that she was a woman.

Smith's three children, who range from seven-months-old to six-years-old, were not hurt in the shooting.