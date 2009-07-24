Police searching for young mother's killer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are searching for the killer who shot a woman to death in front of her young children.
Police say the killing happened around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night because of an argument. The victim, 23-year-old Rosetta Smith and her 3 children were sitting at the intersection of Campbell Lane and Trax Drive.
Smith later pulled over in the 4100 block of Trax Drive when a woman walked up to the car and shot her.
Another woman drove Smith to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police are not releasing information on the suspect, except that she was a woman.
Smith's three children, who range from seven-months-old to six-years-old, were not hurt in the shooting.
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>