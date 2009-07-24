Gene Chizik at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Auburn head football coach Gene Chizik said he was excited about the upcoming football season and coaching a program that went undefeated the last time he was there.

Chizik spoke to reporters Friday morning at SEC Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover. Chizik said he wakes up every day thanking God for the chance to be the head coach at Auburn, a program that went undefeated when he last served there as an assistant coach for former head coach Tommy Tuberville.

"It's fun to come back to a place where the last memory you had was an undefeated season," Chizik said.

Chizik said the team is a "work in progress."

"We have a ways to go, but we have a good idea of where we are," Chizik said.

Chizik said the quarterback position remains open.

"We're not ruling anybody out," Chizik said.

Chizik also talked about the "kindergarten rules" he implemented in the spring on the team, demanding the players "do the right thing" and be nice to other people.

"It doesn't take any energy, it doesn't cost anything, it just means doing the right thing, telling the truth," Chizik said. "The kids get sick and tired of hearing it. We talk about it all the time."

"A lot of them don't get it now, but when they do get it, I'll get letters from them - lots of letters."

Chizik was one of four coaches speaking Friday at SEC Media Days. Steve Spurrier of South Carolina, Lane Kiffin of Tennessee, and Les Miles of LSU were also scheduled to speak Friday.



