Morning news update

Auburn headlines day 3 of SEC Media Days
Auburn begins today's SEC Media Days event, followed by LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee. At the Wynfrey on Thursday, a mob house of fans was on hand to get a glimpse of University of Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban. Saban was joined by Florida quarterback Tim Tebow along with the gators Urban Meyer. Mark Richt of Georgia and Ole Miss Head Coach Houston Nutt rounded out the event for a very exciting day of SEC Media Days.
More services may be cut in Jefferson County
Jefferson County's financial crisis is growing and threatening more services. On Thursday, Commission President Bettye Fine Collins met with all department heads and other elected county leaders. She told the group they had to put 67-percent of their workers on administrative leave without pay. Collins also says the county does not have the money to pay for Birmingham city elections in August and the cuts threaten to shut down the court system. Jefferson County Assistant Tax Assessor Ed Henson says the county is required by law to fund his office. He says there could be a lawsuit challenging the cuts. Sheriff Mike Hale filed a lawsuit against the county and now says he is willing to compromise to help the county commission save money from their budget. On Thursday, Hale said he is willing to give up 2.9 million dollars of the five-million the commission wanted to strip from the sheriff's budget. Hale made the offer during a meeting with county attorneys. Another meeting is planned for next week as the two sides try to work out a compromise.
Workers march on bank to save company
Financial concerns are gripping a local company. The Meadowcraft Company, based in Birmingham, is in bankruptcy, and may liquidate its assets as early as today. The company owns Plantation Patterns, a plant in Wadley that makes patio furniture. On Thursday, workers and supporters marched on the Roanoke branch of Wachovia Bank asking the bank to give them a little time. A Wachovia spokesperson says the company sympathizes with the employees and will continue to fund the company through its bankruptcy.
Take Back Our Highways returns
Alabama joins four other states for another Take Back Our Highways campaign. It begins tomorrow and runs through next week. The program includes Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida. Troopers will be conducting sobriety tests and setting up driver's license checkpoints
An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.More >>
WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
