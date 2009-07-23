Fans swarm Nick Saban at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The "rockstar treatment' is nothing new to Nick Saban. On Thursday at the SEC Media Days event, Saban found himself swarmed with anxious Crimson Tide fans once again.

Hundreds of fans started lining up in the lobby of the Wynfrey Hotel around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning to see if they could meet the famous coach face-to-face or even grab an autograph. They found themselves waiting for four hours as Saban finally greeted the crowd during his exit from the series of interviews. Coach Saban did take the time to sign autographs and chat with fans before heading back to Tuscaloosa.

Nick Saban has held on to this rockstar status since he was first announced as the new head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2007. His subsequent turn-around of the University of Alabama football team and then going undefeated in the regular 2008 season has only furthered his fanbase.

Saban remains to be viewed by many as a coach who does not enjoy or actively seek attention.