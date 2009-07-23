Shooting suspect extradited back to Alabama

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) - A first call hearing for a man accused of murdering a Fairfield jeweler.
Edward Morsby was captured in Virginia a day after Lee Duong was killed inside his store. Police say Morsby and Perry Cauthen, Jr. robbed Duong and then shot and killed him. Both suspects face criminal murder charges. Authorities say he was wearing a t-shirt that said "I'm the one that got away."
Officers extradited Morsby back to Fairfield around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.
