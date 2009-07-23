East Alabama town fights for main employer

WADLEY, AL (WBRC) - An east Alabama town is rallying to save a manufacturing plant that employs virtually everyone who lives there.

Union leaders, elected officials and workers scheduled a march today to save plantation patterns. The plant makes wrought-iron furniture in the Randolph County town of Wadley. The factory is owned by Birmingham-based Meadowcraft, which filed for bankruptcy.

Protesters want to convince lenders to allow more time for the company's current management to come up with financing to purchase Meadowcraft and keep the plant open.

Wadley Mayor Jim Dabbs said the furniture plant employs more than 500 of the town's 650 residents, and a shutdown would be devastating.