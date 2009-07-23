Charges dropped against man whose dogs were shot by police

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Charges have been dropped against a man charged with disorderly conduct and violating the leash law.
It all stems from a Birmingham police officer who shot two of their dogs behind their condominium in Birmingham's Southside last June.
The city prosecutor apologized to Rusty Crawford and his companion, Leisa Bunn. Charges were dismissed against Bunn last week.
