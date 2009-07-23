State troopers investigate death by 18-wheeler - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

State troopers investigate death by 18-wheeler

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama state troopers are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by an 18 wheeler in Tuscaloosa.

It happened shortly after eight Thursday morning between exit 71 and 72 on Interstate 20/59.

Troopers have yet to release the victim's identity.

