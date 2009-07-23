People camp out for free Chik-fil-A for a year

NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) - It is a cool deal for folks who waited outside a new Chik-fil-a restaurant. Breakfast, lunch and dinner is free for a year.

More than a hundred people spent the night outside the new Chik-fil-a in Northport. The restaurant opened this morning.

The first one hundred people in line got a one-year supply of free Chik-fil-a meals.