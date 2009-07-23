Nick Saban at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said he was ready to get back to work and was looking forward to a great football season.

Saban spoke to the media at the annual SEC Football Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover. Many Alabama fans waited in the lobby in hopes of seeing Saban and getting his autograph.

During his time in the spotlight, Saban said he was happy to get back to work after his vacation. He says he is looking forward to the season and will be working to challenge his team to be the best it can be.

The coach also brought up that he will be challenged in trying to keep his team from getting distracted. He says it was a problem evidenced by the events of last season's bowl game.

Saban also thanked the media for the "positive" work they do for the players.

Also speaking at Media Days on Thursday were coaches and players from Florida, Ole Miss and Georgia, including Florida QB Tim Tebow.

Both Saban and Georgia head football coach Mark Richt said they voted for Tebow for All-SEC Preseason. Saban criticized the media for making a big deal out of a vote he said was his choice to make.

Coaches and players from Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Kentucky were highlighted on Wednesday.

Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, and South Carolina will round out the final day of the event.

See video and pictures from SEC Media Days 2009 on our special sports web page.



