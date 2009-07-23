Morning news update

SEC Media Days boosts Hoover's ailing economy

Football season is not here yet, but the buzz surrounding the games is heating up. SEC Media Days are now underway in Hoover. As coaches gather to talk football, Hoover's mayor is talking money. He says this year's event could not come at a better time for the city's economy. The trend for Hoover's tourism-related businesses has been down this year during the recession, but the trend for SEC Media Days attendance is heading up. The number of credential issued for media this year is almost one-thousand, that's up from about eight-hundred last year. Many of those talk show hosts and reporters will be spending the night in some of the 12-hundred hotel rooms within a mile of the Galleria and eating out at restaurants. For a city that's seen an 8 percent slide in sales tax revenues this year, this kind of shot in the arm is well-timed. Taking the podium at Media Days today is Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida.

State Lawmakers want to delay occupational tax meeting

Seven state lawmakers for Jefferson County want to delay a meeting on the occupational tax. That meeting is scheduled for Monday. The lawmakers claim the county is stone-walling about handing over information on its finances. County commissioners were asked to turn have budget numbers turned over by Wednesday. Meanwhile, county workers facing temporary layoffs and bigger wage cuts hope relief comes soon. Governor Bob Riley says if local state lawmakers come up with a compromise on a new job tax bill, he will call a special session as soon as possible.

Shooting suspect returned to Alabama

A suspect in the murder of a Fairfield jewelry store owner will have his first court appearance in Alabama today. Edward Morsby III was arrested in Virginia on July third after police say he shot and killed Lee Duong. Authorities say he was wearing a t-shirt that said "I'm the one that got away." Another suspect, Perry Cauthen, Jr. is also charged in the case.

Police believe to have solved cold case

Birmingham police believe they have solved a cold case from 2007. Terry Pruitt and Derek Wright both face capital murder charges. Pruitt is already in prison for another crime. Wright's whereabouts are unknown. Both are accused of killing 21-year-old Amanda Bryant along 32nd Court West in May of 2007.

Two teens charged in fatal traffic accident

Two teenagers are charged in connection with a traffic accident that killed a woman in her front yard. Authorities say both teens were driving separate vehicles when the crash happened in the Grayson Valley area last month. One car flew into the woman's yard, killing her. Both teens are charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Road crews to make second attempt at repaving I-759

Road crews will try again today to repave a portion of I-759 in Gadsden. The ramp from I-759, to I-59 south, was supposed to be shutdown yesterday for repaving, but the weather did not cooperate. Drivers in Gadsden should find an alternate route.