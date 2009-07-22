New charges arise in beating death of Eufaula boy

BOSTON, MASS (WBRC) - New charges arise in the beating death case of a seven-year-old boy from Eufaula.
Massachusetts police have charged the girlfriend of the child's father.
Seven-year-old Nathaniel Turner was visiting his father Leslie Schuler in Massachusetts when police say Schuler beat him to death on Fathers Day. Schuler has plead not guilty to the murder.
Schuler's girlfriend Tiffany Hyman now faces charges of being an accessory, reckless endangerment and assault. Police say they do not believe she struck Nathaniel, but could have intervened.
