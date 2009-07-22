Governor plans for special session to focus on Jefferson County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - Governor Bob Riley plans to focus a special session in the legislature on Jefferson County's financial problems.

The Governor says that is because it is critical to find a solution before the county has to stop services that are essential for the area.

Riley says he will call the special session as soon as Jefferson County legislators agree on a plan to resolve the budget crisis.

