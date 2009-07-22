Firebirds Bleu Cheese Filet

Firebirds Port Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1 oz Vegetable Oil

1 ½ cup Whole Button Mushrooms

3 oz of Port Wine or Au Jus

1 Tablespoon Butter

1 Tablespoon Basil

Procedure:

Heat Vegetable oil over medium heat in sauté pan. Add mushrooms. Saute for approximately 3 minutes. Add Port wine or au jus blend and sauté for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and place in serving bowl. Garnish with basil.

Blue Cheese Sauce

1 ¼ cups Heavy Cream

10 ounces Blue Cheese Crumbles

Place the cream in a sauce pot and bring to a simmer. Reduce the cream to ½, turn to low heat and add the blue cheese crumbles to soften.

Procedure:

Cook steak to desired temperature. Top with desired amount of Port Mushrooms and cover with Blue Cheese Sauce.