Firebirds Bleu Cheese Filet
Firebirds Port Mushrooms
Ingredients:
1 oz Vegetable Oil
1 ½ cup Whole Button Mushrooms
3 oz of Port Wine or Au Jus
1 Tablespoon Butter
1 Tablespoon Basil
Procedure:
Heat Vegetable oil over medium heat in sauté pan. Add mushrooms. Saute for approximately 3 minutes. Add Port wine or au jus blend and sauté for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and place in serving bowl. Garnish with basil.
Blue Cheese Sauce
1 ¼ cups Heavy Cream
10 ounces Blue Cheese Crumbles
Place the cream in a sauce pot and bring to a simmer. Reduce the cream to ½, turn to low heat and add the blue cheese crumbles to soften.
Procedure:
Cook steak to desired temperature. Top with desired amount of Port Mushrooms and cover with Blue Cheese Sauce.