Possible setback for Jefferson County's solution to money woes

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There could be a delay in a Monday meeting by the Jefferson County delegation. It's at that Monday meeting when lawmakers were supposed to sit down and discuss options for implementing a new occupational tax.

State Senator Steve French tells FOX6 News he wants to delay the meeting for five days. French is wanting more detailed financial information from the Jefferson County Commission.

Jefferson County commission president Bettye Fine Collins said that the commission would be unable to give lawmakers any more information than they already have.

Also during Wedneday morning's commission meeting Bettye Fine Collins was asked if she would take a 45 day non paid leave of work. Collins said she and the other commissioners are needed at work to continue to keep county government running.

