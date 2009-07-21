Langford praises council over domed stadium

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham mayor Larry Langford made it perfectly clear he does not want to hear from those who are against the domed stadium.
At Tuesday morning's city council meeting, Langford praised the council for their work on making the domed stadium project become a reality.
Last week, the council authorized eight million dollars per year to go to design and construction of a stadium and convention center.
The official groundbreaking for the stadium takes place at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.
